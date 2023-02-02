CMS makes ocular surface anesthesia more accessible

CMS has issued a product-specific code for Harrow's new ocular surface anesthesia Iheezo, enabling a more efficient billing process for healthcare providers. 

Iheezo, a topical anesthetic approved by the FDA in Sept. 2022, is the first ocular anesthetic approved for use in 14 years, according to a Feb. 2 press release. 

Iheezo does not require patients to receive any supplemental anesthesia to undergo surgical procedures. 

By receiving a product-specific CMS code, ophthalmologists, optometrists and retina specialists will be able to easily bill for Iheezo, creating greater accessibility for the product. 

