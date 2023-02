Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization, added Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, Mich., to its network.

The deal marks Sunvera Group's second partnership of 2023, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the MSO.

Castleman Eye Center was founded by the late Lawrence Castleman, MD, and has been led by Snigdha Singh, MD, since 2011.

Sunvera Group supports 24 ophthalmology clinics and four ASCs across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.