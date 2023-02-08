Woolfson Eye Institute opening new Georgia facility

Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Woolfson Eye Institute is opening a new office in Canton, Ga. In 2000, Woolfson opened its first office in Canton through the acquisition of the private practice of Mark Weiner, MD.

Dr. Weiner is still on staff and will serve patients in the new office. Jonathan Woolfson, MD, has been providing LASIK and other vision correcting procedures in Georgia for 20 years.

Rabeea Janjua, MD, will serve as the office's retinal specialist; Jenna Yoder, DO, will serve as its glaucoma specialist; and Victor Liou, MD, will provide functional and cosmetic eyelid procedures.

Optometrists Lauren Dyak, OD, and Paven Korotana, OD, will also evaluate patients at the new facility, according to a Feb. 8 press release.