Bausch & Lomb, Modulight earn FDA approval for photodynamic laser

Bausch & Lomb and Modulight Corporation, a biomedical laser company, have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ML6710i photodynamic laser.

The laser would be used with Bausch & Lomb's Visudyne, an injectable photosensitizing drug used in photodynamic therapy for patients with subfoveal choroidal neovascularization, or the creation of abnormal choroidal blood vessels, due to age-related macular degeneration.

The ML6710i laser is transportable and controlled from a mobile app. Its shaping unit can be fit into all common slit lamps for eye examinations.

It is expected to be available for eye care professionals in 2023.