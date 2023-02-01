U of Rochester Flaum Eye Institute to partner with Goodwill Vision Enterprises

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center's Flaum Eye Institute plans to team up with Goodwill Vision Enterprises to expand access to vision care in Rochester.

The two organizations will expand care at the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises and are opening a new eye care center in Rochester Feb. 13, according to a news release published on URMC's website Feb. 1.

The new 5,300-square-foot facility will offer optometric care; screening exams for diabetes, cataracts and glaucoma; and opportunities to obtain glasses and contact lenses. It will have six exam and procedure rooms as well as an optical shop.

The center will help manage current patient volumes at the Sterns Center.