Dr. Andrew Jordan to join Sanford Health clinic ophthalmology team

Andrew Jordan, MD, has joined the ophthalmology team at Sanford Health Park Rapids (Minn.) Clinic, Park Rapids Enterprise reported Feb. 1.

Dr. Jordan has worked as an ophthalmologist for over 30 years and was previously with Sanford Health in Fargo, N.D. He specializes in retina services, including macular degeneration and diabetes injection therapy, and is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

He completed an ophthalmology fellowship training at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and later completed a retina fellowship at the University of Utah Moran Eye Center in Salt Lake City.