Tennessee eye care provider grows medical team

Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, MD, has joined Knoxville, Tenn.-based provider Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun.

Dr. Johnston is the 18th ophthalmologist or optometrist to join the practice, and he will work on diagnosis and management using both surgical and non-surgical methods.

Dr. Johnston will work at several of the practice's Tennessee locations, including at its ASC and LASIK center.

"As more people are moving to East Tennessee, obviously the need for more medical services goes up, too," Kirk Haun, MD, a managing partner at the practice, said in a Feb. 10 press release. "Dr. Johnston brings more knowledge and skill to the table in treating a wide range of eye conditions and diseases, and we never want to miss a beat in meeting our patients’ needs."