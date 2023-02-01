EyeConnect International renews partnership with Leiters

EyeConnect International, a knowledge-sharing platform for ophthalmologists, has renewed its partnership with Leiters, an outsourcing provider of compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services.

Leiters is a provider of a range of ophthalmic medicines and services to ophthalmology providers, according to a Feb. 1 news release. The partnership will increase EyeConnect's network of ophthalmologists on its online platform.

"We are honored that Leiters recognizes the value of peer-to-peer education," David Karcher, board member of EyeConnect International and former executive director of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, said in the release. "We look forward to working with Leiters as we build our global online community and grow into the preferred ophthalmic knowledge-sharing platform."