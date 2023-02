Anthony Andrews, MD, is joining the team at Berwick, Pa.-based Eye Care Specialists, Times Leader reported Feb. 1.

Dr. Andrews is a retina specialist who focuses on disease of the retina and vitreous, retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, retinal laser treatment and retinal vascular disease.

He completed the vitreoretinal medical and surgical fellowship and the vitreoretinal research fellowship at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. He began practicing ophthalmology in 1999.