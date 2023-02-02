OCLI Vision acquires Bausch Eye Associates

OCLI Vision, an ophthalmology provider backed by management organization Spectrum Vision Partners, has acquired Bausch Eye Associates in Allentown, Pa.

This is Spectrum's 23rd acquisition since 2017 and its 14th acquisition in Pennsylvania. OCLI previously acquired Bethlehem-based Valley Eye Surgery Center. Both practices are located in the Lehigh Valley region.

Spectrum also has a partnership with Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Eye Center, according to a Feb. 2 press release.

Bausch has two full-time physicians on-staff: Andrew Bausch, MD, and Steven Kanoff, MD.