New ASCs in 4 of the best states for physicians to practice

Texas, one of Medscape's best states for physicians to practice, has announced the opening or plans to open seven ASCs since Jan. 1.

Here are the ASCs opened or announced since Jan. 1 in four of Medscape's top states for physicians to practice.

1. Idaho

Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, cleared a hurdle.

2. Georgia

Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem, as Barrow County's first ASC.

3. Texas

Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana.

Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco.

Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center to expand access to care in the region.

Kerrville-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.

Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen.

Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload burden from its main hospital.

4. Indiana