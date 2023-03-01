9 new ASCs in February 

Here are nine new ASCs opened or announced in February:

1. OhioHealth is expanding its OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus through the construction of a new ASC.

2. Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion.

3. The board of trustees at Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital has approved a construction contract to build a $3.3 million ASC.

4. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million.

5. Broe Real Estate has plans to build a new ASC at Mineral Medical Center in Littleton, Colo.

6. Centura Health opened an ASC at its St. Anthony Hospital campus in Lakewood, Colo.

7. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has 12 new ASCs that have opened in the last six months or will open in the next six months.

8. A topping-off ceremony was held for a new Enfield, Conn.-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.

9. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach, Fla., campus.