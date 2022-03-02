9 ASC moves in Texas

The number of ASCs in Texas have grown rapidly in the last five years, and it remains a hot spot for ASC development.

Nine ASC moves in Texas since Jan. 1:

1. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana.

2. ASCs Inc. sold the property housing the Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center in McKinney to a private investor.

3. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

4. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building.

5. Lubbock-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center was named West Texas' best ASC at an annual event sponsored by NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

6. Surgery Center Services of America will open the Texas Cardiovascular Center in Amarillo, a 30,310-square-foot cardiology catheterization lab and ASC, next year.

7. Tyler-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Pediatric Surgical Associates are teaming up to open an outpatient clinic and offer ambulatory surgery.

8. San Antonio-based Lawton Plastic Surgery is now accepting cryptocurrency for cosmetic procedures.

9. A medical building housing the Digestive Health Center of Allen was acquired by real estate company Montecito Medical.