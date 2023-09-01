8 new ASCs in August

Here are eight ASCs that opened or were announced in August:

1. Northern Arizona Healthcare will open a new cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery clinic in Flagstaff, Ariz.

2. St. Louis-based Ascension Medical Group opened Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas, on Aug. 21.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Olmsted Medical Center broke ground on a new ASC in Owatonna, Minn.

4. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is starting construction this fall on a $15.3 million ASC with four operating rooms and two procedural rooms in Carolina Forest, S.C.

5. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health plans to construct an ASC and medical office building in the state's South Middleton Township.

6. The previously shuttered Fulton, Mo.-based Callaway Community Hospital has rebranded to ZivaMedical Fulton and plans to reopen with an ASC, an emergency department, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, primary care clinic and specialty clinics.

7. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, N.Y.

8. Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital completed the certification to reopen an ASC formerly owned and operated by a now-defunct private physician group.