8 states with no anesthesia residents

As anesthesiologist shortages continue nationwide, new residents may be the key to solving ongoing staffing struggles.

"On a brighter note, anesthesiology has never been more popular with medical students. All anesthesia residency positions are being filled through the residency match, and competition for those spots is fierce. As a result, the best and the brightest of U.S. medical students are entering anesthesia, which bodes well for the future," Gary Haynes, MD, PhD, professor of anesthesiology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, told Becker's April 30.

While this could bode well for some states, there are currently eight states in the U.S. with no anesthesiology residents, and over half of residents stay in the state where they train to practice medicine full time. This could leave some states at a disadvantage.

Here are the eight states with no anesthesia residents in 2024, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program:

1. Alaska

2. Delaware

3. Hawaii

4. Idaho

5. Montana

6. North Dakota

7. South Dakota

8. Wyoming