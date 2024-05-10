Meet the leaders of the 3 best hospitals in Oregon for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including three in Oregon.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Oregon hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)

Greg Adams, CEO

Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer

Bechara Choucair, MD, senior vice president and chief health officer

Jeff Collins, regional president, Northwest

OHSU Hospital-Marquam Hill Campus (Portland)

Danny Jacobs, MD, president

Peter Barr-Gillespie, PhD, executive vice president and chief research officer

Lawrence Furnstahl, executive vice president and CFO

John Hunter, MD, executive vice president and CEO of OHSU Health

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)