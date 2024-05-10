ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

CRNA vs. NP vs. PA pay: Key comparisons

The national average annual salary earned by certified registered nurse anesthetists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners varies by $36,260, depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey

There are 47,810 actively practicing CRNAs, compared to 280,140 nurse practitioners and 145,740 physician assistants.

This table shows compensation differences between CRNAs, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.

CRNAs

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Mean annual salary

$214,200

$128,490

$130,490

Mean hourly wage

$102.98

$61.78

$62.74

Median annual salary

$212,650

$126,260

$130,020

Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners 

$139,980

$94,530

$86,280

Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners

≥$239,200

$168,030

$170,790

 Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession  

 $281,240 (Illinois) 

$161,540 (California) 

 $154,800 (Nevada) 

Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession

$125,890 (Utah)

 $130,720 (Tennessee) 

$88,720 (Arkansas)

