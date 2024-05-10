CRNA vs. NP vs. PA pay: Key comparisons

The national average annual salary earned by certified registered nurse anesthetists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners varies by $36,260, depending on credentials, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

There are 47,810 actively practicing CRNAs, compared to 280,140 nurse practitioners and 145,740 physician assistants.

This table shows compensation differences between CRNAs, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in the U.S.