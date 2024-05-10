ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

What's new with Amazon?

Riz Hatton  

Here are five things to know about Amazon's recent moves that Becker's has reported on since March 11:

1. Amazon Clinic General Manager Nworah Ayogu, MD, is leaving the company to join Thrive Capital, a firm that builds and invests in internet, software and technology companies.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Amazon are using generative artificial intelligence to counter health misinformation.

3. Amazon Pharmacy is now offering same-day prescription medicine deliveries for customers in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans to expand to more than a dozen cities by the end of the year.

4. Eli Lilly tapped Amazon Pharmacy as a partner to deliver select medications including weight loss drugs directly to consumers' homes.

5. Amazon's Alexa integrated a telehealth and virtual healthcare delivery platform by Hellocare into its software, allowing patients to make calls and seek medical assistance from physicians and nurses through the use of their voice.

