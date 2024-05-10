Missouri physician charged for patient assault 

An emergency room physician at Missoula, Mo.-based Community Medical Center has been charged with sexually assaulting patients, MTN News reported May 9.

Tyler James Hurst, MD, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and one felony count of sexual assault.

Dr. Hurst was employed by a physician’s group contracted with the medical center, which has since terminated his clinical privileges.

"Community Medical Center was previously notified of a patient allegation regarding Dr. Tyler Hurst, an independent physician practicing in the emergency department at Community Medical Center," Community Medical Center said in a statement. "We removed Dr. Hurst from the facility and launched an independent investigation, ultimately terminating his medical staff membership and clinical privileges."