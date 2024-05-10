Ascension's IT system disrupted in cyberattack

St. Louis-based Ascension reported a cybersecurity incident May 8 that disrupted IT systems across the network.

Ascension has reverted to downtime procedures at several of its 140 hospitals as EHRs, MyChart and systems to order tests, procedures and medications are unavailable, according to a May 9 statement. Ascension is investigating the incident and its team is working to restore systems.

In the meantime, some non-emergent elective procedures and appointments were paused, and select hospitals diverted emergency medical services.

"Safely caring for patients remains our highest priority as we navigate this cybersecurity incident," Ascension noted in its statement. "We are actively supporting our ministries as they continue to provide safe patient care with established downtime protocols and procedures, in which our workforce is well trained."

Ascension partners with Franklin, Tenn.-based Regent Surgical Health for its ASC network. Becker's has reached out for comment on any impact at the system's surgery centers and will update coverage accordingly.