5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Cleveland

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Cleveland earns $644,900 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Cleveland earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $644,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $608,300 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $602,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $600,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $589,100 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting