43,000-square-foot Indiana medical office building sells

A 43,450-square-foot medical office building in Valparaiso, Ind., has been sold after spending time tied up in the legal system, according to a May 10 report from REBusiness Online.

The building is still under construction, and is about 75% complete. It faced litigation from a neighboring owner, which tied up the property. During that time, interest rates climbed 525 basis points.

The building was sold by a court appointed receiver, and the new owner plans to complete the facility and lease it to medical tenants.