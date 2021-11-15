18 hospitals that opened ASCs in October

Here are 18 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in October:

St. Louis Children's Hospital opened a 77,000-square-foot specialty care center offering outpatient surgery in southern St. Louis County. Bellin Health announced plans for a five-story, 262,000-square-foot ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Excela Health opened a $10 million surgery center focused on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital. University of California Davis Health will build a 119,000-square-foot outpatient clinic as part of its 35-acre project. University of Chicago Medicine is planning a 116,000-square-foot medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital was approved for a 22,500-square-foot surgery center in Braselton, Ga. Clara Barton Hospital is undergoing a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning a $70 million, 68,000-square-foot pavilion in North Fayette that will include an ASC focused on infertility treatments. Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System will build a 60,000-square-foot facility with a three-story ASC in Helena, Mont. Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric ASC at its downtown campus. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into a 40,000-square-foot ASC. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened a 391-bed acute care medical and surgical hospital. Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a 73,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md. St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are partnering on a multimillion dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine proposed a 72,000-square-foot surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System is building a $75 million surgical center that will include 12 surgical suites once completed in 2023. Spectrum Health filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health completed a 147,695-square-foot medical campus with an ASC in Meridian, Idaho.