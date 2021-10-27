UC regents paid $30.6M for site of future ASC

University of California Davis Health is expanding its presence in Folsom with a long-term project spanning nearly 35 acres, which the university paid $30.6 million to acquire, according to an Oct. 27 report in the Sacramento Business Journal.

The health system said Oct. 20 that the first portion to be completed will be an outpatient clinic in 2025. No other portion of the expansion has an estimated completion date.

UC Davis Health is planning an ASC of about 119,000 square feet as part of the project. The health system said Folsom's growth rate of elderly people was a main focus in planning the expansion.