Bellin Health to build five-story ASC

Bellin Health announced plans for an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis., the Green Bay Press Gazette reported Oct. 28.

The five-story, 262,000-square-foot surgery center will be in a former Menards. An affiliate of the health system purchased the 14.5-acre property this year.

Greenbay, Wis.-based Bellin Health will employ around 425 people, the Press Gazette reported. Village administration is recommending approval of the site plan.

"Bellin Health is a long-time partner in the community, long-time business, long-time caregiver," Aaron Schuette, Ashwaubenon's community development director, told the Press Gazette. "We know it's not something that isn't just going to be there for five, six years and then move on."