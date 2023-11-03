15 new ASCs in October

Here are 15 new ASCs opened or announced that Becker's reported on in October.
- Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township, N.J.
- Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024.
- Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital broke ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.
- Dallas-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a joint partnership multispecialty ASC, the Pflugerville (Texas) Surgery Center.
- Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health broke ground on an ASC on its Carolina Forest campus in Myrtle Beach.
- Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center earned approval from the State Health Planning & Development Agency certificate of need review board for the construction of a new ASC at Hartselle (Ala.) Health Park.
- Hoover, Ala.-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate of need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away.
- Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month.
- A specialized surgery center is part of a $23.3 million medical campus planned in Liberty Township, Ohio.
- The Santa Clara (Calif.) planning commission approved a use permit for the addition of an ASC in an existing building in the area.
- Advocate Health Care is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include office space, immediate care and an ASC.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Billings-based Ortho Montana broke ground on the Gallatin Valley Surgery Center in Bozeman, Mont.
- Hammes, a healthcare-focused developer, and HCA Midwest Health broke ground on a new ASC in Lee's Summit, Mo.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville, Ga., in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.