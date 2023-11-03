15 new ASCs in October

Here are 15 new ASCs opened or announced that Becker's reported on in October.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township, N.J. Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024. Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital broke ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. Dallas-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a joint partnership multispecialty ASC, the Pflugerville (Texas) Surgery Center. Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health broke ground on an ASC on its Carolina Forest campus in Myrtle Beach. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center earned approval from the State Health Planning & Development Agency certificate of need review board for the construction of a new ASC at Hartselle (Ala.) Health Park. Hoover, Ala.-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate of need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter plans to open a new, 75,000-square-foot facility at the end of the month. A specialized surgery center is part of a $23.3 million medical campus planned in Liberty Township, Ohio. The Santa Clara (Calif.) planning commission approved a use permit for the addition of an ASC in an existing building in the area. Advocate Health Care is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include office space, immediate care and an ASC. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Billings-based Ortho Montana broke ground on the Gallatin Valley Surgery Center in Bozeman, Mont. Hammes, a healthcare-focused developer, and HCA Midwest Health broke ground on a new ASC in Lee's Summit, Mo. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital opened a new medical center in Snellville, Ga., in partnership with the Realty Trust Group.