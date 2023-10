Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health has broken ground on an ASC on its Carolina Forest campus in Myrtle Beach, ABC affiliate WPDE reported Oct. 24.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will have four operating rooms and two dedicated gastrointestinal endoscopy suites.

The project will cost an estimated $15.3 million and is expected to be completed in a year.

The health system plans to complete 4,000 cases during the first year.