Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center break ground on ASC

Dallas-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and Cedar Park (Texas) Regional Medical Center have broken ground on a joint partnership multispecialty ASC, the Pflugerville (Texas) Surgery Center, according to an Oct. 24 report from Community Impact.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025, followed by medical offices and an imaging center in 2026.

The initial focus of the center will be inpatient and outpatient gastroenterology care, including full endoscopic, diagnostic and therapeutic services and care for patients who have concerns with their esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, rectum, gallbladder, pancreas or liver.

Eventually the ASC hopes to add a wider variety of services, providing primary and gynecological care.