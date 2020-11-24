11 biggest surgery center projects in 2020 by cost

This year, at least 11 developments involving an ASC or outpatient surgery center represented an investment of $50 million or more.

The biggest surgery center projects Becker's ASC Review covered this year, ranked by dollar amount:

1. A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

2. Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky., for which it will receive up to $12.7 million in tax breaks over 20 years. The campus will have a multistory hospital, a surgery center and 12 buildings with retail and medical office space.

3. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is developing a new hospital, clinical building and outpatient surgery center, but the project timeline was pushed back to accommodate an expansion. With the expansion, the project will cost $900 million.

4. Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's is expanding its McNair Campus with a 400,000-square-foot, $426 million medical office building, which it expects to open in early 2023. The 12-story facility will feature an ASC, a pain center, a radiology department and other services.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health and Jewett Orthopedic Institute (which is now part of the system) broke ground on a 197,000-square-foot $250 million orthopedic complex Nov. 17. The facility will have 75 inpatient rooms, 20 operating suites, five virtually connected operating suites and 167,000-square-feet of medical office space.

6. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall in Rochester for $240 million. The development will have an ASC and a multistory office building.

7. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla. The hospital will offer an array of services including an adult and children's emergency department, an ASC, and specialty and imaging services.

8. The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago broke ground Aug. 13 on a $194 million surgery center and specialty clinic development.

9. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital began work on a $83.8 million expansion, which will create a hospital, a medical office building and an ASC.

10. A Houston-based developer is building a 364,000-square-foot medical office building that will contain a surgery center. Developers expect to finish the first phase of construction in the fall of 2021, and the entire project will cost around $77 million.

11. In late July, Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System reached the halfway point on construction of its $70 million Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

