Orlando Health breaks ground on $250M orthopedic complex

Orlando (Fla.) Health and Jewett Orthopedic Institute broke ground on a 197,000-square-foot orthopedic complex Nov. 17, the health system announced.

The joint venture institute will be eight stories and will focus on orthopedic and neurological medicine.

Orlando Health absorbed Jewett Dec. 31, 2019. Jewett's physicians and team members were then integrated into Orlando Health.

The facility will cost $250 million and will have 75 inpatient rooms, 20 operating suites, five virtually connected operating suites and 167,000-square-feet of medical office space.

