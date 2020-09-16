$900M Minnesota hospital project with surgery center pushed back

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has pushed back its project in Duluth to accommodate an expansion, Fox 21 reports.

What you should know:

1. Essentia is constructing a new hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, a clinical building and an outpatient surgery center.

2. The project will occupy a 942,000-square-foot footprint and will now cost $900 million.

3. Developers expect to open the project in 2023.

4. An Essentia spokesperson said the project was pushed back because of a "carefully thought-out expansion." The expansion tacked an additional $100 million onto the project cost.

