$900M Minnesota hospital project with surgery center pushed back
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has pushed back its project in Duluth to accommodate an expansion, Fox 21 reports.
What you should know:
1. Essentia is constructing a new hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, a clinical building and an outpatient surgery center.
2. The project will occupy a 942,000-square-foot footprint and will now cost $900 million.
3. Developers expect to open the project in 2023.
4. An Essentia spokesperson said the project was pushed back because of a "carefully thought-out expansion." The expansion tacked an additional $100 million onto the project cost.
