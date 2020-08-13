U of Illinois at Chicago building $194M clinic with surgery center

The University of Illinois at Chicago will break ground on a 200,000-square-foot clinical building Aug. 13 that will contain a surgery center and specialty clinic, according to an Aug. 12 press release.

The six-floor, $194 million clinic will have eight operating rooms, eight procedure rooms, and 48 pre- and post-operative care spaces. The clinic will focus on gastroenterology, ophthalmology, ENT, transplant and urology services.

The center will provide extra space for the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System as well.

UIC and UI Health leaders will be on hand at the groundbreaking, as will some state and local politicians.

The clinic was financed through a public-private partnership between UIC and Provident Resources Group. Provident is paying around 75 percent of the building, with the health system and private donations covering the remainder.

Developers expect to open the clinic in 2022.

More articles on specialty care:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.