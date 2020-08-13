Surgery center part of 10-story, $77M medical office building — 4 insights

A Houston-based developer is building a 364,000-square-foot medical office building that will contain a surgery center, the Houston Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Developers expect to finish the first phase of the building in fall 2021.

2. The entire project will cost around $77 million.

3. The Mann Eye Institute will anchor the building. The founder of the Mann Eye Institute and his son are the driving force behind the project.

4. The building will also house a 10,000-square-foot surgery center.

