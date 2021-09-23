5 fast facts about CEO of PE GI Solutions

David Young has been the CEO of Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions since August 2019.

Five things to know:

1. Mr. Young joined the company in June 2018 as president. Previously, he was COO of Privia Health, where he helped build the group to more than 2,000 providers.

2. Mr. Young replaced PE GI's co-founder Barry Tanner as CEO, now the company's chair.

3. He is also former CFO and interim president of Smile Brands, a provider of support services to dental groups in the U.S. Before that, Mr. Young was senior vice president of operations for McKesson Specialty Health and CFO of US Oncology.

4. Mr. Young received a bachelor degree in accounting and a master's degree from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.

5. PE GI Solutions has more than 600 affiliated physicians and more than 60 clinical partner locations in 19 states.