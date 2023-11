Greenville, S.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates closed the GI lab at its Simpsonville, S.C.-based facility on Nov. 1.

The practice still has three additional in-house laboratories, located at its Halton Road, Downtown Greenville and Clemson, S.C., offices, according to a notice posted to the practice's website.

GI Associates also has five office locations and three endoscopy centers served by 19 board-certified physicians.

Every year, the practice performs over 17,000 endoscopy procedures.