GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

One GI, US Digestive Health and more: 12 moves in Q4

Riz Hatton -  

Here are 12 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

  • Capital Digestive Care opened a laboratory that is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health partnered with Lynx.MD to support the development and research of digital GI-specific tools. This partnership will produce one of the largest repositories in the world of structured and unstructured GI-related medical datasets.
  • Iterative Health partnered with gastroenterology platform Gastro Health to bring its AI tools to Gastro Health's more than 150 practices. 
  • Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
  • Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

GI Alliance

  • GI Alliance, which recently went through a physician-led buyout that valued the company at $2.2 billion, hired Benjamin Griffith as its chief legal officer.

One GI

  • One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn. 
  • One GI partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va.
  • One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton. 
  • Iterative Health, formerly Iterative Scopes, is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.

US Digestive Health

  • US Digestive Health relocated one of its offices and endoscopy centers.
  • US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast