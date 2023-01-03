One GI, US Digestive Health and more: 12 moves in Q4

Here are 12 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2022:
Capital Digestive Care
- Capital Digestive Care opened a laboratory that is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health partnered with Lynx.MD to support the development and research of digital GI-specific tools. This partnership will produce one of the largest repositories in the world of structured and unstructured GI-related medical datasets.
- Iterative Health partnered with gastroenterology platform Gastro Health to bring its AI tools to Gastro Health's more than 150 practices.
- Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
- Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.
GI Alliance
- GI Alliance, which recently went through a physician-led buyout that valued the company at $2.2 billion, hired Benjamin Griffith as its chief legal officer.
One GI
- One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn.
- One GI partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va.
- One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.
- Iterative Health, formerly Iterative Scopes, is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.
US Digestive Health
- US Digestive Health relocated one of its offices and endoscopy centers.
- US Digestive Health partnered with Delaware Center for Digestive Care in Newark.