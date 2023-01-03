One GI, US Digestive Health and more: 12 moves in Q4

Here are 12 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Capital Digestive Care

Capital Digestive Care opened a laboratory that is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health partnered with Lynx.MD to support the development and research of digital GI-specific tools. This partnership will produce one of the largest repositories in the world of structured and unstructured GI-related medical datasets.

Iterative Health partnered with gastroenterology platform Gastro Health to bring its AI tools to Gastro Health's more than 150 practices.

Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Springfield Gastroenterology in Ohio.

GI Alliance

GI Alliance, which recently went through a physician-led buyout that valued the company at $2.2 billion, hired Benjamin Griffith as its chief legal officer.

One GI

One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn.

One GI partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va.

One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

Iterative Health, formerly Iterative Scopes, is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.

US Digestive Health