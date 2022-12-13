Iterative Health, Gastro Health strike partnership

Cambridge, Mass.-based Iterative Health has partnered with gastroenterology platform Gastro Health to bring its AI tools to Gastro Health's 150+ practices.

Gastro Health will use Iterative's AI recruitment technology to recruit patients for clinical trials in inflammatory bowel disease.

The partnership will help Gastro Health better standardize endoscopy scoring during IBD trial recruitment, streamlining the identification of eligible candidates.

"With our commitment to improving GI care, Iterative Health is the right partner for us as we streamline our clinical trials," Pradeep Bekal, MD, vice president of clinical affairs for Gastro Health Ohio, said in a Dec. 13 press release. "As we continue to expand our clinical research program, we're looking forward to improving our trial recruitment efforts with more accurate patient screening and identification, and ultimately, increasing patient access to trials and care."