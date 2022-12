Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has relocated one of its offices and endoscopy centers.

The relocated office is in Bensalem, Pa., and is nearly 5,000 square feet. It also has a 6,000-square-foot adjoined endoscopy center, according to a Dec. 22 press release from the practice.

US Digestive Health held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office Dec. 8.

The practice has 29 locations, 17 ASCs, and more than 200 physicians and specialists throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.