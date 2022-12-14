Gastro Health, Lynx.MD to create GI data repository

Gastro Health has partnered with Lynx.MD to support the development and research of digital GI-specific tools. This partnership will produce one of the largest repositories in the world of structured and unstructured GI-related medical datasets, according to a Dec. 14 release.

These datasets are protected through Lynx.MD's firewall algorithms, alongside medical-grade cybersecurity protection systems. Meanwhile, Gastro Health has sole control over the anonymity and sharing of data, which will remain within Gastro Health's private cloud.

"Creating one of the richest repositories of gastroenterology clinical data with Gastro Health opens up millions of data points for life-changing research," Omer Dror, CEO and co-founder of Lynx.MD, said in the release. "Access to real-world data will advance the development of new therapeutics and treatments that can change the quality of patients' lives."

Access to this data will enable Gastro Health to better address their patients needs, including those with IBD and IBS, across the 7 states the group serves. Researchers will be able to access this information to perform computations, modeling and analysis within the platform.