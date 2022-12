GI Alliance, which recently went through a physician-led buyout that valued the company at $2.2 billion, has hired Benjamin Griffith as its chief legal officer, according to a Dec. 14 report from Bloomberg Law.

Mr. Griffith will succeed Cheryl Camin Murray, who has been GI Alliance's top in-house lawyer since 2021.

Mr. Griffith has worked with GI Alliance since its formation in 2018, handling mergers, acquisitions and healthcare regulatory matters.