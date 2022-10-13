One GI onboards Iterative Scopes' recruitment technology

Gastroenterology-focused software company Iterative Scopes is bringing its AI Recruitment technology to One GI.

AI Recruitment will be used to help recruit patients for clinical trials focused on inflammatory bowel disease, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Iterative Scopes.

One GI will begin using the technology at Gastro One, one of One GI's clinical research sites in Memphis, Tenn., with the goal of expanding to additional research sites in its network.

One GI has 40 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.