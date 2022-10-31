From partnerships to awards, here are 12 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 17:

1. Digital imaging company OmniVision partnered with endoscopy technology provider AdaptivEndo to create a new, single-use endoscope for gastroenterology, hepatology and other applications.

2. The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year.

3. Sebela Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker that focuses on GI health, entered an exclusive partnership to license GI medication tegoprazan in the U.S. and Canada.

4. Sandy, Utah-based Granite Peaks Gastroenterology is the first gastroenterology group to implement Lumea's artificial intelligence-powered GI digital pathology platform.

5. Healthgrades named the recipients of its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Awards for 2023, using data from patient outcomes and patient surveys.

6. Two Gastro Health ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list.

7. The American College of Gastroenterology elected Daniel Pambianco, MD, to be president for the 2022-23 membership year.

8. Medtronic installed 28 GI Genius endoscopy modules at seven MNGI Digestive Health clinics across the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

9. Gastroenterology-focused software company Iterative Scopes rebranded as Iterative Health.

10. GI OnDemand partnered with Mindset Health, the developer of a hypnotherapy program mobile app, just a day after announcing its partnership with irritable bowel disease management solution Trellus Health.

11. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton added gastroenterology specialist Mark Real, MD, to its staff.

12. Flagship Healthcare Properties purchased Gastroenterology Health Partners' 20,544-square-foot building in New Albany, Ind.