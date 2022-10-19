GI OnDemand partners with IBD solution

Integrated care platform GI OnDemand — a joint venture between Bethesda, Md.-based American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl — has partnered with IBD management solution Trellus Health.

All GI OnDemand members will now have on-demand access to Trellus' resilience training and self-management programs, which provide personalized behavioral, emotional and nutritional support for patients with IBD.

"Our partnership with Trellus Health reflects a mutual a passion for taking a multidisciplinary approach to patient care and an unwavering mission to make digestive health expertise, resources and support accessible to everyone," Jacqueline Gaulin, founder and chief strategy officer at Gastro Girl/GI OnDemand, said in an Oct. 19 press release.