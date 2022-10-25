Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Awards for GI care: 2023

Healthgrades has named the recipients of its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Awards for 2023, using data from patient outcomes and patient surveys.

Here are the GI Care Excellence Award recipients:

Note: Healthgrades also awarded a 100 best GI care award; those awardees are not noted on this list.

California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa)

Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Connecticut

Norwalk Hospital

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford)

Florida

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Jupiter Medical Center

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Oviedo Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)

Illinois

AdventHealth La Grange

Advocate Condell Medical Center (Libertyville)

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Indiana

Franciscan Health Lafayette East

Kansas

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Maryland

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

Boston Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)

Missouri

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

New York

Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)

Phelps Hospital (Sleepy Hollow)

Rochester General Hospital

Saratoga Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)

Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)

Oregon

Providence Newberg Medical Center

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Valley Hospital (Natrona Heights)

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Forbes Hospital (Monroeville)

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Magee Women's Hospital (Pittsburgh)

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)

MUSC Health University Medical Center (Charleston)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (Edinburg)

Medical City McKinney

Medical City Weatherford

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Utah

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Washington

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)

Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)

West Virginia

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center-Grafton

Aurora Medical Center-Summit

Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

UnityPoint Health Meriter (Madison)