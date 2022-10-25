Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Awards for GI care: 2023

Healthgrades has named the recipients of its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Awards for 2023, using data from patient outcomes and patient surveys.
Here are the GI Care Excellence Award recipients:
Note: Healthgrades also awarded a 100 best GI care award; those awardees are not noted on this list.
California
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center
Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa)
Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Regional Medical Center of San Jose
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)
UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)
UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)
Colorado
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
Connecticut
Norwalk Hospital
Delaware
Christiana Hospital (Newark)
TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford)
Florida
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)
Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Jupiter Medical Center
Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)
Oviedo Medical Center
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)
West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)
Illinois
AdventHealth La Grange
Advocate Condell Medical Center (Libertyville)
Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)
Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Indiana
Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Kansas
Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)
University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
Maryland
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
Massachusetts
Boston Medical Center
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Tufts Medical Center (Boston)
Michigan
Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)
Missouri
Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)
Research Medical Center (Kansas City)
Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit)
New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center
New York
Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City)
Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)
Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)
NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)
Phelps Hospital (Sleepy Hollow)
Rochester General Hospital
Saratoga Hospital
Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)
North Carolina
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital
Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)
Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus)
Oregon
Providence Newberg Medical Center
Pennsylvania
Allegheny Valley Hospital (Natrona Heights)
Bryn Mawr Hospital
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)
Forbes Hospital (Monroeville)
St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus
Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)
UPMC Magee Women's Hospital (Pittsburgh)
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital (Providence)
South Carolina
Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)
MUSC Health University Medical Center (Charleston)
Tennessee
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)
Texas
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine
Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (Edinburg)
Medical City McKinney
Medical City Weatherford
Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Utah
McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)
University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
Washington
St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)
Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)
West Virginia
Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)
Wisconsin
Aurora Medical Center-Grafton
Aurora Medical Center-Summit
Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)
Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
UnityPoint Health Meriter (Madison)