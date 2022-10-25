Healthgrades' Specialty Excellence Awards for GI care: 2023

Claire Wallace -  

Healthgrades has named the recipients of its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Awards for 2023, using data from patient outcomes and patient surveys. 

Here are the GI Care Excellence Award recipients: 

Note: Healthgrades also awarded a 100 best GI care award; those awardees are not noted on this list.

California 

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland) 

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula 

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo 

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa) 

Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange 

Regional Medical Center of San Jose 

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla) 

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego) 

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco) 

Colorado 

Rose Medical Center (Denver) 

Connecticut 

Norwalk Hospital 

Delaware 

Christiana Hospital (Newark) 

TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford) 

Florida 

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel 

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston) 

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables) 

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital 

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital 

Jupiter Medical Center

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville) 

Oviedo Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital 

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) 

West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton) 

Illinois 

AdventHealth La Grange

Advocate Condell Medical Center (Libertyville) 

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin) 

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana) 

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital 

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) 

Indiana 

Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Kansas 

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park) 

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City) 

Maryland 

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson) 

Massachusetts 

Boston Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston) 

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) 

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 

Tufts Medical Center (Boston) 

Michigan 

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron) 

Missouri 

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence) 

Mercy Hospital St. Louis 

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis) 

Research Medical Center (Kansas City) 

Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lees Summit) 

New Jersey 

Morristown Medical Center 

New York 

Bellevue Hospital Center (New York City) 

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City) 

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson) 

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City) 

Phelps Hospital (Sleepy Hollow) 

Rochester General Hospital 

Saratoga Hospital 

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie) 

North Carolina

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center 

Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville) 

Ohio 

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital 

Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital 

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital 

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital 

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati) 

Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus) 

Oregon 

Providence Newberg Medical Center 

Pennsylvania 

Allegheny Valley Hospital (Natrona Heights) 

Bryn Mawr Hospital 

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg) 

Forbes Hospital (Monroeville) 

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia) 

UPMC Magee Women's Hospital (Pittsburgh) 

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital 

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon) 

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital 

Rhode Island 

The Miriam Hospital (Providence) 

South Carolina 

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach) 

MUSC Health University Medical Center (Charleston) 

Tennessee 

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) 

Texas 

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin 

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple 

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine 

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (Edinburg) 

Medical City McKinney 

Medical City Weatherford 

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston) 

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Utah 

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden) 

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City) 

Virginia 

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax) 

Washington 

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor) 

Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle) 

West Virginia 

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg) 

Wisconsin 

Aurora Medical Center-Grafton 

Aurora Medical Center-Summit 

Aurora West Allis Medical Center 

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee) 

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital 

UnityPoint Health Meriter (Madison) 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast