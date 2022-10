Flagship Healthcare Properties has purchased Gastroenterology Health Partners' 20,544-square-foot building in New Albany, Ind.

Gastroenterology Health Partners has four practices, 18 physicians and 12 advanced practice providers in the region.

The New Albany location is its homebase, with 13 providers, according to an Oct. 17 press release.

The building was sold by Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. for an undisclosed amount.