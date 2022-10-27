Utah GI practice 1st to use digital pathology platform

Sandy, Utah-based Granite Peaks Gastroenterology is the first gastroenterology group to implement Lumea's artificial intelligence-powered GI digital pathology platform.

Lumea is a medical technology company that creates integrated digital pathology products, according to an Oct. 27 news release from the company.

Lumea aims for its products to improve patient care while reducing lab costs, according to the release.

Granite Peaks Gastroenterology has five locations in Utah, according to its website.