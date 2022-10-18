MedStar Health welcomes GI specialist

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton has added gastroenterology specialist Mark Real, MD, to its team of physicians, according to an Oct. 17 report from the Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Dr. Real is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and specializes in endoscopic procedures.

He completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"I believe in a patient-centered approach where the patient plays a vital role in the medical decision-making process and creating a care plan," Dr. Real told Southern Maryland Chronicle. "I also believe in treating and caring for the whole person, not just a specific illness. By focusing on patients' physical, emotional and social health and well-being, I aim to improve their overall quality of life."