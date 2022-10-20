GI OnDemand strikes 2nd partnership in 2 days

GI OnDemand has partnered with Mindset Health, the developer of a hypnotherapy program mobile app, just a day after announcing its partnership with irritable bowel disease management solution Trellus Health.

GI OnDemand has partnered with Mindset Health to provide patients with a six-week, gut-focused hypnotherapy program that helps patients with irritable bowel syndrome manage their symptoms.

GI OnDemand is a joint venture between Bethesda, Md.-based American College of Gastroenterology and Gastro Girl.

Mindset's gut hypnosis program, Nerva, was developed by Simone Peters, MD, a GI researcher who discovered the benefits of gut-directed hypnotherapy in a study at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

"Given the multifactorial nature of IBS, a multidisciplinary approach that includes brain-gut behavioral therapies is critical for many patients," Megan Riehl, PsyD, director of behavioral health services for GI OnDemand, said in an Oct. 20 press release. "Direct access to a GI psychologist remains limited and has been a significant barrier to receiving this evidence-based care. Providers now have a trusted solution for access issues with an excellent product. Nerva is a self-directed digital therapeutic with proven benefits that patients will find easy to use and effective."