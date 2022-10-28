Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year.

Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.

The Anderson Endoscopy Center is owned and operated by Cincinnati GI, which has 10 offices throughout the Cincinnati, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky areas.