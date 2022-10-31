Omnivision, AdaptivEndo partner for single-use endoscope development

Digital imaging company Omnivision has partnered with endoscopy technology provider AdaptivEndo to create a new, single-use endoscope for gastroenterology, hepatology and other applications.

The two companies aim to create endoscope consoles for use in and out of the operating room using Omnivision's image sensors and AdaptivEndo's clinical design, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the companies.

The endoscope will also be tailored for multiple kinds of procedures, though its platform will have common parts and connections for use in operating rooms and ASCs.

"We have a long history with AdaptivEndo; they use our image sensors and CameraCubeChip across a variety of single-use and hybrid flexible endoscope sizes and clinical applications," Tehzeeb Gunja, director of medical marketing at Omnivision, said in the release. "A common platform across multiple clinical specialties allows for more efficient use of capital equipment and lowers the barrier of adoption for future endoscopes using Omnivision’s future medical imagers."